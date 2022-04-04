Delimitation Commission holds public sittings in Jammu

Speaking to media persons, outside the venue, JKPCC chief spokesperson said, “As a matter of respect, the party decided that we should honour the invitation extended to the signatory of the objections of the party. We wanted to tell the Commission to give sufficient time to the party to brief it about the resentment over its draft proposals which had done injustice to different areas and districts.”

“However, finding that there is no system and appointment of the Congress party, we decided to walk out of the venue and boycott the meeting even in individual capacity. However, individual leaders from different respective assembly segments or districts have been given the liberty to meet the Commission,” he said.

“By meeting 300 delegations in a couple of hours, the Commission would do only a cosmetic exercise, which is injustice to the people. The Congress party had submitted detailed objections to the draft proposals, pointing out glaring irregularities. We had batted for a drastic review of the draft in the interests of the general public. Although we expected no justice from the Commission, still we wanted to meet it to give positive suggestions about all parts of Jammu and Kashmir. But it seems that the Commission had no answer to the queries and the objections raised by the Congress party regarding gross violation of norms and ground realities so they avoided the Congress as a party and invited only the individual leaders to represent their respective areas,” Sharma said.