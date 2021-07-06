Delimitation Commission interacts with political parties

On 8th and 9th July, the Commission will visit Kishtwar and Jammu and interact with the political parties, civil societies and the DCs.

Political parties in Kashmir on Tuesday urged the visiting Delimitation Commission to allay apprehensions of the people over the exercise by conducting it in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Several parties, including the National Conference (NC), People's Conference (PC), Congress and the CPI(M), submitted separate memoranda to the visiting delegation.