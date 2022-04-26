Delimitation Commission may submit final report by or before May 2

“The Commission is almost ready with its report by incorporating certain suggestions or slightly tweaking its recommendations by adhering to fewer convincing objections. However, one should not expect any major deviation from its earlier draft proposals,” reports suggested.

On April 4 and 5, the Commission had held separate public sittings in Jammu and Srinagar respectively and heard objections and suggestions from delegations of people, political parties and civil society members to its draft proposals.

After public sittings, the Commission had hinted that it could include some of the suggestions received during its deliberations.