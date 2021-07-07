Delimitation Commission meets representatives of political parties from south Kashmir

Anantnag: On its second day of J&K visit, the Delimitation Commission visited Pahalgam on Wednesday and met various political parties and members of the public from all four South Kashmir districts.

The Commission comprising Chairperson Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai and Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra interacted with representatives of BJP, Congress, National Conference, JK Apni Party.

It also held a meeting with Gujar and Pahari forums.

The BJP delegation led by its National Council Member Rafiq Ahmad Wani told reporters that they sought an increase of one assembly seat in the Anantnag district.