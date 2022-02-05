Delimitation Commission proposes to redraw boundaries of LA, LS constituencies in J&K

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra and State Election Commissioner K K Sharma are other two members of the Commission.

Associate members have been asked to submit their suggestions and objections by February 14, 2022. Following it, the draft will be put in public domain for scrutiny.

Though both the regions of the UT have not remained unscathed in its recommendations vis-a-vis redrawing of boundaries yet Kashmir formed the fulcrum of its major changes. The proposals also saw uncanny “union of geographical boundaries of two regions.”

Major reconfiguration in case of Jammu region of far-reaching consequence pertains to carving of a new parliamentary constituency comprising Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian from Kashmir region and Rajouri and Poonch from Jammu region – in the name of Anantnag-Rajouri constituency. It will have 18 assembly segments from five districts.