Delimitation Commission proposes to redraw boundaries of LA, LS constituencies in J&K

Jammu: Delimitation Commission, in its much awaited draft proposals, has recommended to redraw boundaries of several assembly and parliamentary constituencies, besides proposing the creation of seven new assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.
The 3-member Commission headed by Justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai had submitted its draft proposals or the Working Papers II to VI to its five Associate members late Friday evening.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra and State Election Commissioner K K Sharma are other two members of the Commission.
Associate members have been asked to submit their suggestions and objections by February 14, 2022. Following it, the draft will be put in public domain for scrutiny.
Though both the regions of the UT have not remained unscathed in its recommendations vis-a-vis redrawing of boundaries yet Kashmir formed the fulcrum of its major changes. The proposals also saw uncanny “union of geographical boundaries of two regions.”
Major reconfiguration in case of Jammu region of far-reaching consequence pertains to carving of a new parliamentary constituency comprising Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian from Kashmir region and Rajouri and Poonch from Jammu region – in the name of Anantnag-Rajouri constituency. It will have 18 assembly segments from five districts.
The number of parliamentary constituencies, however, will remain the same i.e., five. Purpose seems to be “equal distribution” vis-a-vis LS seats between two regions.
Obviously it means that the existing parliamentary constituencies have been truncated or reconfigured.
In case of assembly constituencies, the draft proposal liberally recommends massive changes in the existing assembly segments, adding new constituencies and also proposing ‘vanishing’ of few others (constituencies).
In the draft existing Sangrama assembly segment has been merged with Tangmarg. Kupwara district will get a new constituency Trehgam while Kralpora tehsil has been added to Karnah constituency.
Broadly speaking, in all, the Commission has proposed seven reserved seats for Scheduled Castes (SCs), all in Jammu region and nine seats for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the Union Territory.
Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency limits will be spread to five districts and will have two assembly segments from Ganderbal district, eight from Srinagar district, three from Budgam district, four from Pulwama district and one from Shopian district.
Its assembly segments will comprise Kangan, Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, South Srinagar, Sonawar, Chanapora, Zoonimar, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Khan Sahib, Charar Sharief, Chadoora, Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora and Shopian.
As per proposals reconfigured Baramulla LS constituency will have its limits extending to four districts. Its assembly segments will include Karnah, Kupwara, Trehgam, Lolab, Handwara, Langate, Sopore, Rohama-Rafiabad, Uri, Baramulla, Tangmarg, Kunzer, Pattan, Sonawari, Bandipore, Gurez, Budgam and Beerwah.
Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency, with its limits spreading to five districts, will have Mughal Maidan, Kishtwar Paddar, Bhaderwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban, Banihal, Udhampur West, Udhampur East, Chenani, Ramnagar, Bani, Billawar, Basohli, Kathua North, Kathua South and Hiranagar assembly segments.
Jammu LS constituency, which earlier had Jammu, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch districts, will now have three assembly segments of Reasi, besides 11 segments of Jammu district, three segments of Samba district and one segment of Rajouri. Reasi is an addition, taken out from Udhampur LS constituency.
Jammu LS constituency will have assembly segments of Mahore, Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Ramgarh, Samba, Vijaypur, Bishnah, R S Pura, Jammu South, Bahu, Jammu East, Bhalwal-Nagrota, Jammu West, Jammu North, Marh, Akhnoor, Khour and Kalakote-Sunderbani.
In this case, Kalakote-Sunderbani has been excluded from Rajouri, Jammu district will get rechristened assembly segments in the form of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Bahu assembly segments.
Coming back to assembly constituencies, Shangus constituency has been divided between Anantnag East and Larnoo constituencies in South Kashmir. Chanpora constituency will comprise Chanpora Tehsil in Srinagar while Homeshalibugh has been separated or taken out of Kulgam district.
Safapora, a part of Sonawari, will be part of Ganderbal constituency while Ajas, presently part of Bandipora constituency, has been added to Sonawari.
Habba Kadal, a seat that was seen as a traditional bastion of migrant Kashmiri Pandits, has vanished in reconfiguration. Voters from Habba Kadal will now be part of at least three assembly seats in the proposed draft.
Similarly, Budgam district, which had five assembly seats, was redrawn and merged with Baramulla Parliamentary constituency besides splitting some of the areas and carving out new assembly seats.
After the completion of the delimitation exercise, the number of Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir will go up from 83 to 90.
In the erstwhile assembly of Jammu and Kashmir state, Kashmir had 46 seats, Jammu 37 and Ladakh four.