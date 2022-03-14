Delimitation Commission puts proposals in public domain

Jammu: Delimitation Commission on Monday put its proposals, recommending massive reconfiguration of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in J&K, in public domain inviting objections and suggestions from people till March 21, 2022.
The Commission also notified that it would hold public hearings in J&K on March 28 and 29 to consider the objections and suggestions to be filed by the public.
Though the schedule for locations and timings of the public hearings would be notified separately yet the Commission in all likelihood would hold these public sittings in Srinagar and Jammu.
“The Delimitation Commission has published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary and in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Gazette, both dated March 14, 2022, its proposals for the delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir for the purpose of elections to the House of People and the Legislative Assembly for the Union Territory. The Commission also invited objections and suggestions in relation to the same,” read a “Notice” of the Commission.
Delimitation Commission, comprising Justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai as chairperson, the Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and State Election Commissioner (SEC) K K Sharma as its members, was set up on March 6, 2020 with one year term. However, in the wake of COVID pandemic, its term was extended by one year, i.e., till March 6, 2022.
Now, the Commission is to submit its final report by or before May 6, 2022, its revised deadline (after its term has been extended by two months).
Earlier on March 4, 2022, both the National Conference and BJP had submitted their suggestions and objections to the tweaked draft of the Commission. Prior to it, they had submitted their objections to the Commission’s initial draft on December 31, 2021 and then again to its revised draft on February 14, 2022.
Besides the proposals, the suggestions and dissent reports submitted by its Associate members from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Conference (NC) have also been put in public domain.
Five Associate members of the Commission included Dr Farooq Abdullah, Mohammed Akbar Lone and Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi from National Conference and Dr Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma from BJP.
As per the ‘Notice’, the copies of the Gazette will be available for reference with the Chief Electoral Officer, UT of Jammu and Kashmir and the Election officials in all the districts of the Union Territory.
“Any objections and suggestions to the proposals should reach the Secretary, Delimitation Commission, Ashoka Hotel, 50-B Niti Marg, Chanakyapuri New Delhi-110021 on or before 1700 hours on March 21, 2022 (Monday). These will be considered by the Commission in public sittings in the Union Territory on March 28 and 29, 2022. Locations and timings of the hearings (March 28, 29) will be notified separately,” it added.
The proposals have been published in pursuance of sub-section (5) of Section 60 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019), read with sub-section 2 of section 9 of the Delimitation Act, 2002.
The proposals have complete data about the composition of Patwar and Tehsil halqas which, following redrawing of the boundaries, will be part of the proposed 90 seats of J&K Assembly and five parliamentary constituencies.
The Commission, in its proposals, has increased seven assembly segments, six in Jammu and one in Kashmir division. The number of Parliamentary constituencies remains static i.e., five though they have to witness massive reconfiguration of boundaries. Among the major changes in the parliamentary constituencies, one LS segment in its new geographical format i.e., Anantnag-Rajouri will be spread to both Kashmir and Jammu divisions. However, no LS segment has been declared reserved.
As per proposals, out of 90 assembly segments (43 in Jammu division, 47 in Kashmir division), sixteen constituencies will be reserved.
Reserved constituencies will include nine Scheduled Tribe (ST) assembly segments and seven Scheduled Caste (SC) constituencies.
Out of nine ST assembly segments, three will be in Kashmir division i.e., Gurez in Bandipora district; Kangan in Ganderbal district and Kokernag in Anantnag district. Six ST assembly segments will be in Jammu division and they will include Rajouri, Darhal and Thanna Mandi in Rajouri district; Mendhar and Surankote in Poonch district and Mahore in Reasi district.
All seven SC seats are in Jammu region and they include Bishnah, Suchetgarh, Marh and Akhnoor in Jammu district; Ramnagar in Udhampur district; Kathua South in Kathua district and Ramgarh in Samba district.
BJP Associate member Jugal Kishore Sharma in his dissenting proposal had suggested the renaming of proposed ‘Anantnag-Rajouri’ LS segment as ‘Anantnag-Poonch’ parliamentary seat besides inclusion of Shopian in this segment and Bijbehara in Srinagar LS segment.
He had also suggested renaming of some assembly segments and exclusion of certain areas in other segments of Jammu, Samba and Rajouri districts.
NC Associate members’ dissenting notes re-emphasised in their threshold objections that the sole exercise of Delimitation Commission was unconstitutional. “It offends the constitution as it is not in tune with the core constitutional values,” was the base-line of their threshold objections.
In their detailed objections, NC Associate members reiterated that the fundamental guidelines or norms that were to guide this exercise were not followed but ignored, without specifying any reason available under law.
“Population criterion is continuously being ignored. Thus there is an unfair and disproportionate ratio of the population. At least at ten places, this is less than one lakh, ranging between 50,000 to 60,000. As compared to them, there are 30-40 places where the population ratio is more than one lakh to 50,000. So the criteria fixed is arbitrarily fixed and then selectively applied,” it was maintained.
On this account, they also cited the cases of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi constituency with a population size of 70,000 and Jammu East assembly segment (with a population of 1,60,000).
“There are 1,60,000-1,80,000 people in the Surankote assembly segment although it’s a tough area but there are only 51,000 people in Padder area on the pretext of it being a tough constituency. But the adjacent area Bhaderwah-Bhalessa assembly segment has a population size of 1,50,000,” they pointed out.
They averred that besides population, four other points, viz., contiguity, connectivity, convenience and compactness were sacrificed in newly carved Rajouri(Poonch)-Anantnag parliamentary constituency.
“Two (sub)-regions, which have been naturally separated by the mighty 11,000 feet high Pir Panchal mountain range and have different climate zones, culture, have been united,” they maintained.