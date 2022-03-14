Delimitation Commission puts proposals in public domain

Delimitation Commission, comprising Justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai as chairperson, the Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and State Election Commissioner (SEC) K K Sharma as its members, was set up on March 6, 2020 with one year term. However, in the wake of COVID pandemic, its term was extended by one year, i.e., till March 6, 2022.

Now, the Commission is to submit its final report by or before May 6, 2022, its revised deadline (after its term has been extended by two months).

Earlier on March 4, 2022, both the National Conference and BJP had submitted their suggestions and objections to the tweaked draft of the Commission. Prior to it, they had submitted their objections to the Commission’s initial draft on December 31, 2021 and then again to its revised draft on February 14, 2022.