Delimitation Commission recommends reservation for Kashmiri migrants, PoJK DPs in LA

Jammu: A day ahead of its deadline, Delimitation Commission, entrusted with the task to reconfigure assembly and parliamentary constituencies in J&K, in its much awaited final order notified on Thursday recommended ‘reservation’ for the “Kashmiri migrants and Displaced Persons from POJK” as nominated members in the Legislative Assembly.

Besides it, the Commission did not tweak the rest of its major recommendations, which formed part of its earlier draft proposals.

In case of Kashmiri migrants, the Commission has recommended reservation for at least two members of the community (one of them must be a female) with the power at par with that of “nominated members of the Legislative Assembly of Union Territory of Puducherry.”

However in case of the “Displaced Persons from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir”, it has recommended that the central government might consider giving them “some representation in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, by way of nomination” of their representatives.