Delimitation Commission report sent to RS, LS Secretariats

Jammu: Delimitation Commission’s report has been sent to the Secretariats of the Upper House and Lower House for laying it in the Parliament in its Monsoon session.
Reports quoting anonymous officials suggested that a copy of the report was also sent to the J&K Chief Secretary for “laying it on the table of the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory.”
Since J&K is without assembly, the report can be tabled only after the assembly elections which would pave the way for its new “Legislative Assembly” session, maiden after it was turned into a Union Territory.
Reports also suggested that the central government is likely to accept recommendations of the Commission about nomination of KP migrants and PoJK refugees in J&K Assembly.
The Delimitation Commission, entrusted with the task to reconfigure assembly and parliamentary constituencies in J&K, in its much awaited final order notified on May 5, 2002 had recommended ‘reservation’ for the “Kashmiri migrants and Displaced Persons from POJK” as nominated members in the Legislative Assembly.
In case of Kashmiri migrants, the Commission had recommended reservation for at least two members of the community (one of them must be a female) with the power at par with that of “nominated members of the Legislative Assembly of Union Territory of Puducherry.”
However in the case of the “Displaced Persons from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir”, it had recommended that the central government might consider giving them “some representation in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, by way of nomination” of their representatives.
In its final order also as per draft proposals, 9 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) have been reserved first time for the Scheduled Tribes (STs), out of which 6 are in Jammu region and 3 ACs in the Valley. There are five Parliamentary Constituencies in the region. Following reconfiguration there is an increase of seven seats; six in Jammu and one in Kashmir.