Delimitation Commission report sent to RS, LS Secretariats

Jammu: Delimitation Commission’s report has been sent to the Secretariats of the Upper House and Lower House for laying it in the Parliament in its Monsoon session.

Reports quoting anonymous officials suggested that a copy of the report was also sent to the J&K Chief Secretary for “laying it on the table of the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory.”

Since J&K is without assembly, the report can be tabled only after the assembly elections which would pave the way for its new “Legislative Assembly” session, maiden after it was turned into a Union Territory.