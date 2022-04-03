Delimitation Commission to hold public sittings in Jammu today

Jammu: Delimitation Commission arrived in Jammu on Sunday to hold its scheduled two public sittings to hear suggestions and objections from J&K people to its draft proposals on the reconfiguration of assembly and parliamentary constituencies of UT.
In its first sitting, it will hear people from all districts of Jammu region tomorrow at the Convention Centre while a similar public sitting will be held at SKICC in Srinagar on April 5, 2022.
As per the schedule notified by the Commission, the people from Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch districts will participate in the public sittings from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon.
From 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, the people from Reasi, Samba and Jammu will participate in the sittings at the Convention Centre in Jammu.
Similarly on April 5, the people from Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian will be part of the public sittings at SKICC from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and can share their objections or suggestions. The people from Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kupwara and Baramulla will participate in the sittings from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm on the same day at the same venue in Srinagar.
Delimitation Commission, comprising Justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai as chairperson, the Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and State Election Commissioner (SEC) K K Sharma as its members, was set up on March 6, 2020 with one year term. However, in the wake of COVID pandemic, its term was extended on March 6, 2021 by one year.
Now, the Commission is to submit its final report by or before May 6, 2022, its revised deadline (after its term was further extended by two months).
Earlier the Commission had issued an order and notification dated March 14, 2022, inviting suggestions and objections to its draft proposals on the delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by March 21, 2022. 409 such suggestions or objections were received by it on the stipulated date.
“All these are under consideration of the Commission,” the Commission had stated while notifying its schedule to hold public sittings to hear the suggestions or objections, as received from the persons with reference to its draft proposal published on March 14, 2022 in the Central and Union Territory Gazettes as well as in local newspapers.
“Those who have submitted the suggestions or objections and are desirous to present their matter before the Commission may appear as per the schedule,” the notification had added.
“Yes, the Commission has arrived and all arrangements are in place for the public sitting,” stated a senior police officer, while speaking to Greater Kashmir.
With regard to reports about “intelligence inputs about possible terror attack” to disrupt peace during the Commission’s stay here, he maintained, “One should not lend ears to speculations. Security related issues are not discussed in the media. There is nothing to worry about. All security arrangements are in place.”
Earlier on March 14, the Delimitation Commission had put its proposals, recommending massive reconfiguration of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in J&K, in public domain inviting objections and suggestions from people till March 21, 2022.
Prior to it on March 4, 2022, both the National Conference and BJP had submitted their suggestions and objections to the tweaked draft of the Commission. Earlier, they had submitted their objections to the Commission’s initial draft on December 31, 2021 and then again to its revised draft on February 14, 2022.
Besides the proposals, the suggestions and dissent reports submitted by its Associate members from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Conference (NC) were also put in public domain.
Five Associate members of the Commission included Dr Farooq Abdullah, Mohd Akbar Lone and Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi from National Conference and Dr Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma from BJP.
The draft proposals of Commission were published in pursuance of sub-section (5) of Section 60 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019), read with sub-section 2 of section 9 of the Delimitation Act, 2002. They had complete data about the composition of Patwar and Tehsil halqas which, following redrawing of the boundaries, will be part of the proposed 90 seats of J&K Assembly and five parliamentary constituencies.
The Commission, in its proposals, has increased seven assembly segments, six in Jammu and one in Kashmir division. The number of Parliamentary constituencies remains static i.e., five though they have to witness massive reconfiguration of boundaries. Among the major changes in the parliamentary constituencies, one LS segment in its new geographical format i.e., Anantnag-Rajouri will be spread to both Kashmir and Jammu divisions. However, no LS segment has been declared reserved. As per proposals, out of 90 assembly segments (43 in Jammu division, 47 in Kashmir division), sixteen constituencies will be reserved.
Reserved constituencies will include nine Scheduled Tribe (ST) assembly segments and seven Scheduled Caste (SC) constituencies.
Out of nine ST assembly segments, three will be in Kashmir division i.e., Gurez in Bandipora district; Kangan in Ganderbal district and Kokernag in Anantnag district. Six ST assembly segments will be in Jammu division and they will include Rajouri, Darhal and Thanna Mandi in Rajouri district; Mendhar and Surankote in Poonch district and Mahore in Reasi district. All seven SC seats are in Jammu region and they include Bishnah, Suchetgarh, Marh and Akhnoor in Jammu district; Ramnagar in Udhampur district; Kathua South in Kathua district and Ramgarh in Samba district.