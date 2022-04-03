Delimitation Commission to hold public sittings in Jammu today

Now, the Commission is to submit its final report by or before May 6, 2022, its revised deadline (after its term was further extended by two months).

Earlier the Commission had issued an order and notification dated March 14, 2022, inviting suggestions and objections to its draft proposals on the delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by March 21, 2022. 409 such suggestions or objections were received by it on the stipulated date.

“All these are under consideration of the Commission,” the Commission had stated while notifying its schedule to hold public sittings to hear the suggestions or objections, as received from the persons with reference to its draft proposal published on March 14, 2022 in the Central and Union Territory Gazettes as well as in local newspapers.

“Those who have submitted the suggestions or objections and are desirous to present their matter before the Commission may appear as per the schedule,” the notification had added.

“Yes, the Commission has arrived and all arrangements are in place for the public sitting,” stated a senior police officer, while speaking to Greater Kashmir.