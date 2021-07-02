Delimitation Commission to interact with political leaders, DEOs in J&K

Srinagar: The Delimitation Commission has invited leaders of national and regional political parties in J&K for a meeting during its visit to the Union Territory next week, officials informed.

The commission led by Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra is scheduled to visit J&K on July 6. During its four-day visit, the commission will interact with leaders of political parties and officials to get "first hand" inputs.

A senior official who is facilitating the commission's visit in J&K informed that the invitation letters have been sent to some political leaders and in next few days all invitations will be delivered.

“All the deputy commissioners besides interacting with the commission members will facilitate meetings of political leaders and civil society members with the commission,” he said.

As per a letter sent to the DEOs/Deputy Commissioners, the Delimitation Commission during its four-day visit to J&K, has desired to interact with the district election officers of Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian at Pahalgam Club on July 7 from 12:00 PM to 01:30 PM.

The commission will interact with DEOs of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara at Grand Lalit, Srinagar on July 7 from 04:00 PM to 05:30 PM.

With DEOs from Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban, the commission will interact at PWD Guest House, Kishtwar on July 8 from 11:00 PM - 12:30 PM.

The commission will interact with DEOs of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch on July 9 at Radisson Blu, Jammu from 09:30 AM - 10:30 AM.

“Further, in case any political party/ group/ organisation desiring to meet the Commission approaches the office of DEOs, their request shall be forwarded immediately, not later than 12 Noon, 4 July 2021 (Sunday), so that time slot is allotted to them for meeting with Delimitation Commission,” reads a communiqué.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the June 24 all-party meeting with 14 leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, had said the ongoing delimitation exercise has to happen quickly so that polls can be held to install an elected government that gives strength to its development trajectory.

The commission will be interacting with the political parties and their leaders in Srinagar on July 6 and those in Jammu on July 8.

The three-member commission, with the JK CEO being the third member, will also have separate interactions with the DCs.

A statement from the Delimitation Commission had earlier said that during the visit, it will interact with political parties, public representatives and Union Territory administration officials including district election officers/deputy commissioners of 20 districts to gather first-hand information and inputs concerning the ongoing process of delimitation as mandated under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

It had said that the commission expected that all stakeholders will "cooperate" in this endeavour and provide valuable suggestions so that the task of delimitation is completed timely.

Once the delimitation exercise is completed, the number of assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir is expected to go up from 83 to 90.

Twenty-four seats of the Assembly continue to remain vacant as they fall under Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK).