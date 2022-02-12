Delimitation Commission will not err; full faith in transparent exercise: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday stated that the Delimitation Commission would not err and he had full trust in its transparent functioning.
While addressing a press conference here, he also sought to downplay voices of protest against the Delimitation Commission draft proposing massive reconfiguration of assembly and parliamentary constituencies.
‘NOT PROPER TO COMMENT ON DELIMITATION COMMISION DRAFT PROPOSALS’
With regard to a query related to relentless opposition to Delimitation Commission draft proposals, which were recently shared by the constitutional body with its five Associate members, LG Sinha took an indirect dig at the political detractors who were up against the recommendations.
“The person, who is not conversant with the situation or not well-informed, can be enlightened. But if those, who are well-versed (with constitution and its provisions), question; how and to what extent they can be explained. However, I’ll have to explain since you’ve posed this query. On this account, I’ve to make only two points. First- Delimitation Commission in the country is a constitutional body. Every constitutional body has its “Maryada” (sanctity and perimeter). It is improper for anyone to question or comment on its decisions. At least it is not proper for me,” he said.
“Still just for the time being I digress a bit, to elucidate an important point. As an Associate member, I’ve worked with the Delimitation Commission in 2009 for a brief period. So I just want to make one assertion – The process (of delimitation) is transparent and scientific. Secondly, so far, the Commission has given the draft only to its Associate members. Associate members, if they wish so, can give their opinions or objections pointing out ‘discrepancies’, if any, they come across. Following this, it will be put in public domain. Then even common masses too can submit their opinions or register their objections after perusing draft proposals,” LG Sinha explained.
“But I’m fully confident (of its transparent functioning). I’ve full trust in the Delimitation Commission, the Constitution of India or the Election Commission of India and I believe it will not err. Galti Nahin Hogi...(There will be no inaccuracy),” he asserted.
With regard to a related query pertaining to elections in J&K and the probability of the Delimitation Commission getting another extension which could further delay the assembly polls, LG Sinha reiterated the assertions of the Union Home Minister. “As far as elections are concerned, the Union Home Minister during his J&K tour had clearly mentioned and reiterated in the Parliament also recently that the elections would be conducted after the delimitation exercise was over. After elections, the government formation will take place and then statehood will be restored to J&K. I’ve explained the sequence yet again so that I should not come across the next query on the same issue,” he added.