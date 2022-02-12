Delimitation Commission will not err; full faith in transparent exercise: LG Sinha

“But I’m fully confident (of its transparent functioning). I’ve full trust in the Delimitation Commission, the Constitution of India or the Election Commission of India and I believe it will not err. Galti Nahin Hogi...(There will be no inaccuracy),” he asserted.

With regard to a related query pertaining to elections in J&K and the probability of the Delimitation Commission getting another extension which could further delay the assembly polls, LG Sinha reiterated the assertions of the Union Home Minister. “As far as elections are concerned, the Union Home Minister during his J&K tour had clearly mentioned and reiterated in the Parliament also recently that the elections would be conducted after the delimitation exercise was over. After elections, the government formation will take place and then statehood will be restored to J&K. I’ve explained the sequence yet again so that I should not come across the next query on the same issue,” he added.