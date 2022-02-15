DELIMITATION DRAFT PROPOSALS | Objections, if any, should be registered with Commission: LG Sinha
Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday stated that the objections, if there were any, against the draft proposals of the Delimitation Commission should be registered with it as a democratic exercise.
He was responding to media queries on the sidelines of a function where he inaugurated 20 power distribution projects costing Rs 40.90 Cr at Bajalta on Jammu outskirts.
“If the Associate members have any objection vis-à-vis the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission, they should register their views with it (Commission). Then it (draft) will be put in public domain thus even a common man, if he finds some discrepancy in it, should certainly register an objection by writing to the Commission as an exercise of his democratic right. This is the beauty and essence of our democracy,” LG Sinha said, when queried about the uproar over Commission’s draft proposing massive reconfiguration of assembly and parliamentary constituencies of J&K.
“Even earlier I’ve mentioned that the Delimitation Commission is a constitutional body and it has been constituted under the Delimitation Act. It functions under the (Delimitation) Act made by the Parliament. In a democracy, there is freedom (of speech and expression). Indian constitution enshrines this right and gives everyone freedom to express one’s views freely,” he said, while commenting on the voices of protest against the merger of several constituencies.
The Commission had shared its draft proposal with its five Associate members on February 4. Associate members filed their objections to the proposals on February 14.
“No one should have any doubts about the valour of the army. Given the respect the army commands in our country and the manner in which it has performed in J&K in the past 70 years in J&K in challenging situations, its role has been unparalleled and laudable. Whole nation feels proud of it. God bless them, all those, who speak ill of the nation and army, with wisdom. I hope good sense will prevail (upon all of them),” LG Sinha said.
His reply came when asked to comment on the statement of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who on the eve of Pulwama attack anniversary, while defending Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s similar demand, had asked the Government of India to “give proof of surgical strikes” of 2016 conducted across the border.