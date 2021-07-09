Delimitation exercise will be transparent: Justice Desai

The CEC, responding to a similar question about the opinions linking the delimitation exercise to the political initiative of the Prime Minister, said, “Let me assure you, it is absolutely as per the constitutional mandate. The entire exercise is absolutely as per the Act. It’s because of the Covid pandemic that we could not come early to J&K. We did have a meeting with the associate members. We’ve collected all the data required under the Act. As the chairperson has also reiterated that it is and will be a transparent exercise as mandated by the Act. That’s why we came here to meet all the stakeholders. We have a task cut out by the constitution and we’re working strictly accordingly, that can I assure.”

With regard to de-freezing one-third seats reserved for Pakistan administered Kashmir refugees, CEC Sushil Chandra clarified, “We’re working under the Delimitation Commission Act. Even earlier I clarified that as per Section 44 of the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act, 2019, it is very clear that 24 seats in the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall remain vacant and shall not be taken into account for reckoning the total numbers of seats in the J&K assembly and the said area and the seats shall be excluded in delimiting the territorial constituencies as provided under part-V of this Act. So this issue remains out of the purview of the Delimitation Commission. Our exercise will remain restricted to the 90 seats.”