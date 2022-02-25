Delimitation panel shares revised draft report with associate members

New Delhi: The Delimitation Commission, mandated to redraw assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday circulated a revised draft report to its associate members incorporating some changes suggested by them.

Five Lok Sabha members from Jammu and Kashmir -- Farooq Abdullah, Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference and Jugal Kishore Sharma and Jitendra Singh of the BJP -- are the panel's associate members.They had suggested various changes to the earlier draft report of the panel.