Delimitation proposals evoke mixed reaction in Jammu

He demanded publication of delimitation report in the official gazette along with the objections of the Associate members as given by them in pursuance of December 20, 2021 meeting.

He said “It was a mandatory requirement as laid down in the relevant laws.” He said that during the meeting of Delimitation Commission with the Associate members held on December 20 last, the Commission had sought objections from the five Associate members to its proposals before December 31, 2021.

In pursuance of the said meeting, he said, “It was reported that the objections given by the Associate members were rejected by the Commission. The Commission was authorized to accept or reject the objections in terms of the provisions contained in the Delimitation Act read with the J & K Re-organization Act 2019. The said laws provided that the Associate members shall neither have the right neither to vote nor to sign any decision of the Commission.”