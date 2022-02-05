Delimitation proposals evoke mixed reaction in Jammu

Jammu: The draft proposals of the Delimitation Commission have evoked mixed response among Jammu based political parties on Saturday.
J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Jammu unit has expressed dismay over the proposals by terming them as “unacceptable” while JKNPP has demanded publication of the “draft delimitation report in the official gazette as per law.”
J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma said, “The norms, criteria, ground realities and aspirations of people seem to have been ignored in the delimitation of assembly segments and Lok Sabha constituencies.”
Reacting to the proposals, he said that the norms and fair criteria seemed to have been ignored by the Commission. “People are surprised over the kind of divisions and clubbing of certain areas while ignoring the ground realities putting the people to great hardships and worst inconvenience in most areas,” Sharma said.
“This is certainly not as per the needs, wishes and aspirations of people. Surprisingly most of the recommendations were already in circulation and public domain through the ruling party leaders, most of whom have been campaigning too for the past couple of months,” they said.
However, he said that Congress would discuss the proposals once the formal draft was out in public domain and will put forth the view of the people forcefully.
Meanwhile, J&K National Panthers Party chairman and ex-MLA Harsh Dev Singh sought publication of a draft delimitation report in the official gazette as per law.
He demanded publication of delimitation report in the official gazette along with the objections of the Associate members as given by them in pursuance of December 20, 2021 meeting.
He said “It was a mandatory requirement as laid down in the relevant laws.” He said that during the meeting of Delimitation Commission with the Associate members held on December 20 last, the Commission had sought objections from the five Associate members to its proposals before December 31, 2021.
In pursuance of the said meeting, he said, “It was reported that the objections given by the Associate members were rejected by the Commission. The Commission was authorized to accept or reject the objections in terms of the provisions contained in the Delimitation Act read with the J & K Re-organization Act 2019. The said laws provided that the Associate members shall neither have the right neither to vote nor to sign any decision of the Commission.”
Pointing towards sec-9 sub sec (2) clause (a) of Delimitation Act, Singh said that after preparation of draft report, the commission was required to publish its proposals for delimitation of constituencies together with dissenting proposals or objections, if any, of Associate members, in the officials gazette.
“It was also required to specify a date on or before which the said proposals could be considered as laid down in clause (b) of the aforesaid section. And after the consideration of such objections, the final report was to be published in the gazette under Sec-10 of the Act,” he pointed out.
Singh said, “Same provisions have been incorporated in sec-60 J&K Re-organization Act which further provides that the final report of the commission shall not be called in question in any court of law.”
He asserted, “The submission of the delimitation report to Associate members in the Parliament without publishing it in the official gazette is in violation of sec-60 of J&K Re-organization Act and sec-9 of the Delimitation Act.”
“The Associate members having already conveyed their objections between December 20 and December 31, 2021, in terms of the earlier orders of the Commission, it was legally inappropriate to once again seek suggestions from them without publishing the report along with their previous objections,” he added.
Calling for early completion of the delimitation exercise in accordance with the stipulated norms and procedures, Singh appealed to the Commission to ensure complete fairness and transparency in its functioning without succumbing to the dictates of any political party.
He called for time bound completion of the delimitation process and immediate conduct of assembly elections so as to ensure installation of a legitimate elected government in J&K.