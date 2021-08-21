Delta variant responsible for 85% cases in J&K

Srinagar: A fresh study by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has established the looming threat of Delta variant even among the vaccinated.

In J&K, genome data from INSACOG labs reflected that this mutant virus was responsible for 85 percent of infections here.

A senior health official said Delta variant was found to be the strain of SARS-CoV2 virus in 85 percent of samples sent from J&K for genome sequencing in the month of June. He said, “The variant has a high transmissibility and has become the major circulating strain in the past four months.” Since April, as per Government of J&K figures, this variant has replaced most other variants and its share in infections has risen from 12.5 percent to 85 percent now.

The data pertaining to months after June was unavailable, the official said, adding that there could be other variants that were spreading fast. “Genome sequencing takes time,” he said.