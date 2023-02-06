DEMOLITION DRIVE | Bulldozer should be the last resort: Omar tells Govt

“Later that list disappeared and another list was out. Later, the government lawyer told the High Court these are all ‘forged’ lists and the government has not prepared any list. Then in which capacity is the government running the bulldozer,” Abdullah said.

He said that his sister’s house at Gupkar had also been named in the list.

“But she went to the court with all the legal documents. Its lease is still intact and has yet many years to expire. We are waiting for the court’s decision which is about to come,” Abdullah said.

Talking about the alleged encroachments by the owners of the Nedous Hotel, he said that they had all the legal documents.

“But the authorities forcibly entered their property and demolished it. When they asked the officers on the spot to see the documents, they denied saying that they were under pressure from the higher authorities,” he said.