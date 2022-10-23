Dengue death toll in Jammu climbs to 7

Jammu: Jammu recorded the seventh death due to dengue while the positive cases mounted to 4521 with Jammu district remaining the main-affected district followed by Udhampur.

An official said that a 55-year-old woman was referred from Akhnoor to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) Jammu under a serious condition as she had a severe fever on October 22, 2022.

“When the dengue-infected woman was brought to GMC&H Jammu, her condition was critical. She had a high fever and could not survive despite the efforts of the doctors,” said a senior officer from GMC Jammu.