Dengue death toll in Jammu climbs to 7

Jammu: Jammu recorded the seventh death due to dengue while the positive cases mounted to 4521 with Jammu district remaining the main-affected district followed by Udhampur.
An official said that a 55-year-old woman was referred from Akhnoor to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) Jammu under a serious condition as she had a severe fever on October 22, 2022.
“When the dengue-infected woman was brought to GMC&H Jammu, her condition was critical. She had a high fever and could not survive despite the efforts of the doctors,” said a senior officer from GMC Jammu.
He said that the infected people were reported to GMC&H Jammu at a later stage due to which these seven deaths had occurred.
“If the infected persons get proper treatment on time, their life can be saved,” the officer said.
Meanwhile, the officer quoting the data of the Health Department said that they had conducted 14,681 tests, 4521 of which tested positive for dengue.