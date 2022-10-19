Dengue Gets Deadly

Srinagar: At least 3446 cases of dengue have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir till now, reveals the official data of the Health and Medical Education Department.

As per the data, of the 11,909 suspect cases, 3446 have tested positive for dengue till now.

The majority of the cases have been reported from the Jammu division.

Keeping in view the surge in cases, 155 beds have been dedicated for the patients at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Jammu, and all district hospitals.

“We are working hard to contain and provide quality care services for dengue positive cases being treated at home as well as in the health institutions,” a health official said.