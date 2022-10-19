Dengue Gets Deadly

Srinagar: At least 3446 cases of dengue have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir till now, reveals the official data of the Health and Medical Education Department.
As per the data, of the 11,909 suspect cases, 3446 have tested positive for dengue till now.
The majority of the cases have been reported from the Jammu division.
Keeping in view the surge in cases, 155 beds have been dedicated for the patients at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Jammu, and all district hospitals.
“We are working hard to contain and provide quality care services for dengue positive cases being treated at home as well as in the health institutions,” a health official said.
He said that fever clinics were being run in GMC&H Jammu and other hospitals for diagnosis and treatment of suspected dengue cases.
In addition, regular spraying and fogging are being carried out at all dengue-positive houses in the Jammu division.
Regular calling of dengue-positive patients is being done by 104 Call Center (Health Helpline) being run by the National Health Mission, J&K.
In this regard, Secretary to Government, Health and Medical Education Department, J&K, Bhupinder Kumar conducted a detailed review regarding the status of dengue and the containment initiatives taken in J&K.
During the meeting, it was discussed that cleanliness in the residential areas was of utmost importance to check the menace of mosquito breeding.
Municipal Commissioner Jammu informed about the various interventions being carried out to check mosquito breeding.
The teams are deployed for thermal fogging in all the municipal wards on a rotation basis.
It was decided that autos deployed by the municipality for garbage collection must play jingles and audio messages regarding dengue awareness.
The chair directed that these autos should make announcements over microphones at least thrice a day in all the urban areas with a focus on hotspot areas like Rehari, Sarwal, Janipur, and Paloura.
“The people, in general, should ensure no collection of water in the unattended containers lying on the rooftops like tins, plastic bottles, tyres, bird pots, coolers, and water tanks without lids,” officials said.
They said that the directions were issued to the Director of Health Services Jammu for increasing the awareness campaign and containment measures to mitigate the dengue spread.
“It was decided that RBSK teams and school health teams will be deployed in the hotspot areas of Jammu urban for imparting preventive measures and health education in collaboration with the Community Medicine Department of GMC Jammu given the increasing trends of dengue-positive patients,” he said.