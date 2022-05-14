Denial of justice would lead to anarchy: CJI Ramana

Srinagar: It is imperative for a healthy democracy that people feel their rights and dignity are recognised and protected, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said on Saturday, stressing that denial of justice would ultimately lead to anarchy.

Addressing a function in Srinagar, the CJI urged lawyers and judges to create a congenial environment for litigants who are often "under a lot of psychological stress".

He lamented that the justice delivery mechanism in India is very "complex and expensive" and the country is far behind in making courts inclusive and accessible.