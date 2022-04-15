Depression rampant among teenagers in Kashmir: Study

Srinagar: Depression and anxiety disorders plague school going adolescents in Kashmir, a recent study has shown, while bringing home the dire need of mental health services access and awareness in this vulnerable age group.
A study published in the March issue of Middle East Current Psychiatry titled ‘Prevalence of depression and anxiety among school-going adolescents in Indian Kashmir valley during COVID-19 pandemic’ has probed the post pandemic mental health scenario among school going adolescents aged 15-19 years.
The research has found that ‘the overall prevalence of depression was 16 percent and was associated with a past history of COVID-19 infection’. Anxiety disorders were more rampant and present in 20 percent of the population that was studied.
However, gender-wise anxiety disorders were much more common among females than males in this age group. “The prevalence (of anxiety disorders) was 14 percent for boys and 27.5 percent for girls”.
“On logistic regression, anxiety was associated with female gender, past history of personal COVID-19 infection, history of COVID-19 diagnosis in family and hospital admission due to COVID-19 in family,” the study says.
The researchers, Asif Jeelani, Sabira Aalia Dkhar, Ruqia Quansar and SM Salim Khan, all from Department of Community Medicine at GMC Srinagar have advocated immediate interventions in the target group.
“Anxiety and depression are major public health problems among adolescents. The high burden estimated in our study highlights the need for immediate action to support adolescents particularly those with a self/family history of COVID-19.”
The sparse availability of mental health help and counseling at school level, is an issue that needs to be addressed, the research findings indicate.
Globally, irrespective of the age group, anxiety disorders, depression and other mental health issues have seen a spike during the Pandemic, with the post Pandemic period, as per doctors, exposing the deep scars of the events that took place over the past two years and more.
However, there has not been much that has been talked about the mental health of adolescents specifically, a group that without traumatic and stressful events also, many believe, requires special help for the mental and physical changes that they undergo.
The study has also peeked into the changed internet usage among adolescents. “There was a significant increase in the use of the internet from a median of 2 h per day to 4 h per day before and after the start of the pandemic.”
In addition, being overweight, decreased physical activity, past personal history of COVID-19, history of admission due to COVID-19 in family and history of being put under home quarantine were significantly associated with depression.
More significantly, the researchers found that being less than 18 years, female gender, being overweight, rural residence,past personal history of COVID-19 and history of admission due to COVID-19 in the family were associated with anxiety.