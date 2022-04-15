Depression rampant among teenagers in Kashmir: Study

The sparse availability of mental health help and counseling at school level, is an issue that needs to be addressed, the research findings indicate.

Globally, irrespective of the age group, anxiety disorders, depression and other mental health issues have seen a spike during the Pandemic, with the post Pandemic period, as per doctors, exposing the deep scars of the events that took place over the past two years and more.

However, there has not been much that has been talked about the mental health of adolescents specifically, a group that without traumatic and stressful events also, many believe, requires special help for the mental and physical changes that they undergo.