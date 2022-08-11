Deprived of rights for 3 decades, J&K tribals now look up to bright future

Srinagar: Though after an arduous wait yet the Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities of J&K – Gujjar-Bakarwals and Gaddi-Sippi - are finally looking up to a bright future.

Credit goes to the present ruling dispensation in the UT, which has ended an era of apathy and discrimination by ensuring that all the benefits including those of much awaited Forest Rights Act (FRA) percolate down to the community, deprived of its rights for three decades or so.

Notwithstanding their competing claims to champion the cause of the Scheduled Tribes (STs), the successive governments in J&K led by the National Conference, PDP and Congress miserably failed to implement FRA in Jammu and Kashmir due to their vote-bank politics.

Ironically, the Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers in J&K had to wait for around fourteen years to get their due rights at par with their counterparts across the country.