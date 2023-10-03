DESCENT INTO DARKNESS | Kashmir’s power crisis deepens amidst worsening shortages

Srinagar: The power crisis in Kashmir has reached a critical juncture as the government's efforts to bolster electricity supply have fallen short, resulting in a widening gap between the demand and supply of electricity.

The consequence: residents of Kashmir are increasingly finding themselves plunged into darkness as unscheduled power cuts continue to haunt Kashmir.

The power crisis in Kashmir has reached an alarming level, causing widespread disruptions that affect households, commercial establishments, and essential services.

According to locals, power cuts have been ranging from 5 to 9 hours a day, making it exceedingly challenging for residents to carry out their day-to-day activities and for businesses to operate smoothly.

According to officials from the Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL), despite various measures to mitigate the crisis, there remains a significant power deficit of approximately 500 MW in the region.

This shortfall is primarily attributed to the skyrocketing peak load demand, which can surge up to 1700 MW during times of plummeting temperatures.