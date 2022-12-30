Despite ban, Govt teachers work at tuition centres

Srinagar: The ban on the government school teachers from working in private tuition centres in J&K has become a persistent problem as the repeated orders by the J&K government have failed to see implementation on the ground.

Despite the government order, the private coaching centres continue to hire the teaching faculty from government schools, colleges and universities.

Complaints have also started pouring in that some coaching centres have hired the engineers of different government departments who take classes at these private tuition centres.

The coaching centres continue to violate the government directions that forbid hiring government employee as their faculty.

Last year in October, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) strictly warned the private coaching centres not to employ any government employee as faculty at coaching institutes when it started the renewal of the registration of these private coaching centres across Kashmir.

Over the years, many government school teachers, college lecturers, and university professors have been found taking classes at private coaching centres in violation of the government rules.

Earlier this year, the School Education Department (SED) invoked Rule 10 of the J&K Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971 and issued circular instruction to the teaching faculty, prohibiting them from taking private tuitions. The government also referred to the Chapter (IV) Section 28 of the RTE Act, 2009, which prohibits private tuition by teachers saying, "No teacher should engage himself or herself in private tuition or private teaching activity."