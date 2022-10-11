Despite ban under UAPA, JeI raising funds through frontal organisations to incite J&K youth for unlawful activities: NIA

Srinagar / Rajouri: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Tuesday carried out raids at 18 locations across Jammu and Kashmir and arrested a person from the Rajouri district.

The raids and searches by NIA were conducted at multiple locations in J&K in the case related to suspect funding activities of Al Huda Educational Trust (AHET), Rajouri J&K (RC-07/2022/NIA/JMU).

“Today NIA conducted searches in 18 locations in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Bandipora, Shopian, Pulwama, and Budgam districts and arrested Muhammad Ameer Shamshi of Rajouri in the case related to criminal activities of AHET, Rajouri, J&K,” NIA said.

The probe agency said: “After being declared an ‘unlawful association’ under UA(P)Act, Jamaat-e-Islami J&K has been continuing its activities through its frontal organisations. One such organisation is AHET of district Rajouri,” it said. “AHET has been found raising funds through various means, including donations and Hawala purportedly for charitable purposes but are instead using these funds to radicalise and incite the youth of J&K for unlawful activities and disrupt the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India. NIA had suo moto registered the case on September 3, 2022.”