Despite ceasefire agreement, Pakistan intensifies infiltration of terrorists into J&K

Rajouri: Although the overall situation on the Line of Control (LoC) is peaceful due to the ceasefire agreement between the armies of India and Pakistan with no ceasefire violation reported since February 2021, the recent terror activity and infiltration attempts have created a hot atmosphere.
The security agencies have apprehensions that more such infiltration attempts could be made in days to come.
As per the official figures available with Greater Kashmir, the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan on the LoC remained successful with not even a single incident of ceasefire violation taking place since February 2021.
As per these figures, not even a single incident of violation has been reported and both the armies have succeeded in implementing the agreement in letter and spirit with officials terming it a landmark on the LoC as earlier the situation used to remain tense due to heavy exchange of firing and shelling and in 2017, 2018, and 2019 the tension remained at its peak and both sides suffered a huge loss of life and property.
However, amid this peace, some recent terror acts and infiltration attempts have created a new kind of tension for which multiple brainstorming sessions, as well as security review meetings, have been held by the security forces in J&K recently.
The official sources said that three different infiltration attempts were reported on the LoC this week alone.
These infiltration attempts include one at Jhanger Sehar in which one of the infiltrators was captured in an injured condition whereas the second infiltration attempt took place at Lam Pukharni in which two infiltrators have been killed and the third infiltration attempt took place in Pallanwala sector of Jammu in which a group of infiltrators was pushed back.
The official sources said that these three infiltration attempts in a single week are a clear indication that the situation in terms of counter-insurgency is not that good and these infiltration attempts have created a security concern among the forces.
The sources also mentioned the recent alert issued by the forces and intelligence agencies in which there are apprehensions that multiple infiltration attempts could be made in days to come with terror groups trying to infiltrate.
The alert also mentions several militants whose presence and movement on the launch pads have been reported and this increase of presence and movement on the launch pads is considered directly proportional to the infiltration attempts.
Sources said that security on the LoC as well as in the hinterland has been strengthened in the best possible manner and the highest degree of alertness is being maintained with tight surveillance on the LoC.
After foiling the twin infiltration attempts on the LoC in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police held a joint press conference in Rajouri in which an Army officer said that troops on the LoC are maintaining alertness to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy.