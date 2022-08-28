Despite ceasefire agreement, Pakistan intensifies infiltration of terrorists into J&K

Rajouri: Although the overall situation on the Line of Control (LoC) is peaceful due to the ceasefire agreement between the armies of India and Pakistan with no ceasefire violation reported since February 2021, the recent terror activity and infiltration attempts have created a hot atmosphere.

The security agencies have apprehensions that more such infiltration attempts could be made in days to come.

As per the official figures available with Greater Kashmir, the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan on the LoC remained successful with not even a single incident of ceasefire violation taking place since February 2021.

As per these figures, not even a single incident of violation has been reported and both the armies have succeeded in implementing the agreement in letter and spirit with officials terming it a landmark on the LoC as earlier the situation used to remain tense due to heavy exchange of firing and shelling and in 2017, 2018, and 2019 the tension remained at its peak and both sides suffered a huge loss of life and property.