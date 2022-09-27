Despite losing 1/3rd time in roadworks, movement of apple trucks flawlessly smooth: IGP Traffic

Srinagar: Inspector General of Traffic Police (J&K), Vikramjeet Singh Tuesday said that the administration was making every effort to guarantee that all vehicles travel hassle-free on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44), but, occasionally, this effort was hampered by infrastructural issues.

In an exclusive interview with Greater Kashmir, IGP Singh rebuffed the claims that over 8000 apples-laden trucks remained stranded on the highway.

He said that to relieve strain on NH-44, the Traffic Department conducted a variety of actions to facilitate traffic flow through the Mughal Road.

“Since taking over, I have been advocating for using Mughal Road. We have asked the Army to add more check posts on it. Cranes were deployed which was one of the issues raised by the transporters. Earlier, an average of 120 vehicles travelled on this route every day. Today, the number has increased to 1000 vehicles. Fruit growers can move their products outside of Kashmir through this route too,” Singh said.