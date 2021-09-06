Despite odds, J&K records 15% mobile subscriber growth in 4 years

Srinagar: Despite all odds on economic front, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed 15 per cent mobile subscriber growth in the last 4 years.

This growth curve which started its upward trajectory in 2017 is quite significant as the UT had a total of 9573852 mobile subscribers in 2016. This erosion of mobile subscriber base was after it lost a huge chunk of subscribers to a long communication shutdown in 2016.

As per Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), J&K registered 11912082 mobile subscribers at the end of June 2021, which is almost 15 per cent more than 10428635 mobile subscribers registered in September 2017.

“More than 60 per cent contribution to the total subscriber base of J&K is from Kashmir. On any given day Kashmir is a lucrative telecom hub,” said an executive of a private mobile company.