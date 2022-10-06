Despite ongoing harvest season, thousands across Kashmir attend Amit Shah’s mega Baramulla rally

Srinagar: Massive participation of people in Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday is seen as a milestone in the Government of India’s endeavour to “connect with Kashmiris and announce the dawn of a new Kashmir”.

Shah’s Baramulla rally at a stadium attracted a crowd of over 40,000 from different parts of Kashmir. “The rally symbolised the dawn of new hope and was not a regular day in Kashmir,” a political observer said.

“People were standing along and singing the national anthem together and the entire atmosphere was filled with slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jay’.

The new India envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking shape to unite everyone and pledging together in this ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to make Swarnim Bharat.

The new energy was felt among the youth when Amit Shah gave a clarion call to them to come and make India and Kashmir great.”

He said that this successful rally should serve as an eye-opener for the international community regarding the ground situation in Kashmir.

“People of Kashmir want to change, peace, and development. They want to avail benefits of centrally-sponsored schemes formulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the people of hilly areas like Kashmir,” the political observer said.