Despite rains, Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

The rainfall started on Wednesday afternoon but there was no interruption in movement of traffic from Banihal to Nashri tunnels, said Traffic Police officials. Hundreds of vehicles crossed Banihal- Qazigund and Chenani- Nashri tunnels towards Srinagar and Jammu on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in view of inclement weather Traffic Headquarters, Srinagar and Jammu issued a fresh advisory for Thursday and “advised commuters not to travel on Jammu Srinagar National Highway without confirming the status from TCU Srinagar Ramban Udhampur Jammu.