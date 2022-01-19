Despite rains, Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: Despite a light spell of rainfall between Nashri and Banihal, one-way traffic on the Srinagar- Jammu National Highway moved smoothly on Wednesday. Traffic authorities said apart from hundreds of trucks, Light Motor Vehicles and public transport was allowed towards Kashmir.
The rainfall started on Wednesday afternoon but there was no interruption in movement of traffic from Banihal to Nashri tunnels, said Traffic Police officials. Hundreds of vehicles crossed Banihal- Qazigund and Chenani- Nashri tunnels towards Srinagar and Jammu on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, in view of inclement weather Traffic Headquarters, Srinagar and Jammu issued a fresh advisory for Thursday and “advised commuters not to travel on Jammu Srinagar National Highway without confirming the status from TCU Srinagar Ramban Udhampur Jammu.
However, subject to fair weather and better road condition Light Motor Vehicles shall be allowed to ply towards Jammu. The cut-off timing has been fixed from 8 am to 12 pm for LMVs from Zig Qaziqund towards Jammu whereas heavy trucks shall be allowed to ply towards Jammu after the tail of Srinagar bound trucks will cross Banihal Qazigund tunnel on Thursday morning” the advisory said.