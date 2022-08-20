‘Despite weather challenges, 3.65 lakh pilgrims successfully participated in Amarnath Yatra’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for support and guidance leading to the successful Amarnath Yatra 2022.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG also felicitated the officers of the civil administration, J&K Police, Army, CAPFs, NDRF, SDRF, and Amarnath Shrine Board for exemplary arrangements and smooth conduct of this year’s Amarnath Yatra.
“I am thankful to the people, civil society, religious and political leaders, medical staff, ponywallahs, pithuwallahs, and sanitation workers for their support, total dedication to service of yatris and ensuring best possible arrangements for their comfort and well-being,” he said.
Underscoring that Amarnath Yatra was a symbol of the ancient Sanatan tradition of India and one of the biggest spiritual festivals for J&K, the LG said that 1 crore 30 lakh citizens of J&K had wholeheartedly participated in the yatra and set a new benchmark of the rich cultural tradition of J&K.
Lauding the officials for their hard work, he said that the successful event was the result of team spirit, sacrifice, and service by all the officers.
The LG handed over mementos to around 110 officers for Amarnath Yatra 2022 in recognition of their selfless service. He said that this successful yatra had set many new records.
“Even after being the most weather-affected yatra, around 3.65 lakh yatris successfully performed darshan at the Amarnath Cave owing to efficient planning, immaculate implementation, and seamless coordination between all the stakeholders,” the LG said.
He said that every person and every yatri associated with Amarnath Yatra was now the brand ambassador of J&K and this amalgamation of humanity and spirituality was being discussed in every corner of the country.
The LG also appreciated the LG Fellows and Panchayat Raj Institution for their immense contribution to this year’s Amarnath Yatra.
He said that the management of cleanliness, water, and security had also been commendable throughout the yatra period and that the feedbacks they received from yatris were encouraging.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta congratulated all the officers for the seamless conduct of Amarnath Yatra 2022.
He also acknowledged the active and vital role of the local people and PRI members in the smooth conduct of the yatra.
Mehta said that 94 percent approval ratings were recorded for the yatra arrangements from the visiting yatris.
Additional CEO SASB Rahul Singh briefed about the various initiatives and elaborate arrangements that had been put in place for the successful conduct of the yatra.
The LG also felicitated DGP Dilbag Singh, GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla, Air Commodore P Mittal, Additional Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, and Additional DG CRPF Daljit Singh Choudhary besides officers of the civil administration, J&K Police, CAPFs, Army and the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board.