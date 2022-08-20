‘Despite weather challenges, 3.65 lakh pilgrims successfully participated in Amarnath Yatra’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for support and guidance leading to the successful Amarnath Yatra 2022.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG also felicitated the officers of the civil administration, J&K Police, Army, CAPFs, NDRF, SDRF, and Amarnath Shrine Board for exemplary arrangements and smooth conduct of this year’s Amarnath Yatra.

“I am thankful to the people, civil society, religious and political leaders, medical staff, ponywallahs, pithuwallahs, and sanitation workers for their support, total dedication to service of yatris and ensuring best possible arrangements for their comfort and well-being,” he said.

Underscoring that Amarnath Yatra was a symbol of the ancient Sanatan tradition of India and one of the biggest spiritual festivals for J&K, the LG said that 1 crore 30 lakh citizens of J&K had wholeheartedly participated in the yatra and set a new benchmark of the rich cultural tradition of J&K.