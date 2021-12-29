Destination Sonamarg: Addition to Kashmir’s winter tourism this season

Another hotelier, Shehzad Rasool told Greater Kashmir that few hotels are willing to be operational during winter. However, he said it is a challenging task to function and provide required services to clients in this part of the Valley during winters. “We have demanded that besides proper arrangements of electricity and water there should be a fire tender and an ATM installed so that the visitors or during any exigencies there are arrangements. If the government is serious about promoting Sonamarg as a winter tourist destination it should provide all required necessities to Hoteliers so that the visitors don't face any inconvenience like snow clearance from roads, uninterrupted electricity, water, health and other facilities,” Rasool said.

Locals said that the government was more keen on promoting Gulmarg and Pahalgam while “Sonamarg was being neglected”. They said the tourism department should also hold and organise events that will attract visitors towards Sonamarg.

Meanwhile, talking to the Greater Kashmir, Chief Executive Officer, Sonamarg Development Authority Mushtaq Ahmed Rather said that the government is keen to keep Sonamarg open during winter for tourism activities.