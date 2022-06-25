Determined to ensure easy access to credit, market to artisans: LG

On the occasion, the Lt Governor assured all possible support in the form of financial assistance, skill development, capacity building, etc. to the youth who are inclined to start any entrepreneurial activity related to the handicrafts sector.

The Lt Governor observed that the Industries Department has also started the Export Incentive Scheme in which an incentive of 10% is being given on the total volume of GI-certified products in order to promote the export of handicraft products.

The Lt Governor also mentioned the QR code launched for the world famous carpets of Kashmir, besides several important steps taken for GI certification, testing, labeling and training to promote Kashmiri carpets. A project on innovative and economical packaging of handicraft products has also been completed in association with NIFT Srinagar to expand the reach of niche handicraft products.

The Lt Governor asked the concerned departments to continuously review all the schemes launched for the benefit of weavers and handicrafts. The Khadi and Village Industries and Handicrafts Department to work together on innovative marketing strategy to ensure better prices for J&K crafts, he added.

The Lt Governor reiterated administration's resolve to provide facilities like better market linkages for handicraft products, maximum employment opportunities, door-step financial assistance, design support, skill development, capacity building of clusters without any hassle.