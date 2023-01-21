Develop roadmap to restore J&K’s ancient glory in education, enhance growth: LG to HEC

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday sought active participation of universities and reputed educational institutions in the successful conduct of the ensuing G20 event in Jammu and Kashmir.

While chairing the 87th meeting of the University Council of the University of Jammu at Raj Bhavan, he further asked the universities to conduct seminars and discussions on G20 conference.

“We are moving ahead with new resolve in the education sector. We have high expectations from the Higher Education Council (HEC) in developing a roadmap to restore the ancient glory of Jammu and Kashmir in the education sector and using knowledge to enhance its growth and development,” observed LG Sinha.