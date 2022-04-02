Development of tourist villages should provide home stay facilities to visitors: Chief Secretary

During the tour, the Chief Secretary stressed upon the officers to prepare a comprehensive plan for holistic development of hamlets in Dal Lake to create tourist villages.

Dr Mehta directed officers to frame a plan under VC LCMA for five villages; Kachri Mohalla, Sofi Mohalla, Tinda Mohallah, Akhoon Mohalla, Vegetable market and floating garden on pilot basis for the development of tourist villages having all basic facilities for inhabitants as well as tourists and local visitors.

The Chief Secretary also asked the officers that the development of tourist villages should be carried out in such a manner that they will provide home stay facilities to tourists.