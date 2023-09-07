Development without discrimination Govt’s priority: LG

Sopore: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that development without discrimination was government’s priority.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that visiting Sopore and inaugurating various development projects, the LG said, “Development is our commitment. It is our religion. The administration is determined to attend to developmental needs of the people without any discrimination. We have successfully implemented a vast spectrum of economic activities and historic transformations are taking place in all areas.”

He laid e-foundation stones for upgradation of inner link roads of Sultanpora Goshbugh and Auglar costing Rs 6.29 crore and Water Supply Scheme Parihaspora and Peripheral Parihaspora under Jal Jeevan Mission worth Rs 57 crore.

Sinha said that the projects dedicated to the people and the new works initiated today would improve the overall quality of life, and remove the socio-economic and regional imbalances in development.

He reiterated the resolve of the administration of fulfilling the aspirations of the people of J&K.