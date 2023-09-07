Development without discrimination Govt’s priority: LG

Sopore: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that development without discrimination was government’s priority.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that visiting Sopore and inaugurating various development projects, the LG said, “Development is our commitment. It is our religion. The administration is determined to attend to developmental needs of the people without any discrimination. We have successfully implemented a vast spectrum of economic activities and historic transformations are taking place in all areas.”
He laid e-foundation stones for upgradation of inner link roads of Sultanpora Goshbugh and Auglar costing Rs 6.29 crore and Water Supply Scheme Parihaspora and Peripheral Parihaspora under Jal Jeevan Mission worth Rs 57 crore.
Sinha said that the projects dedicated to the people and the new works initiated today would improve the overall quality of life, and remove the socio-economic and regional imbalances in development.
He reiterated the resolve of the administration of fulfilling the aspirations of the people of J&K.
“Sopore has a rich history of communal harmony and prosperity but also has had its own unique challenges for inclusive development. The J&K administration has taken many important steps in three years that reflect the firm commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rapid development and inclusive growth,” the LG said.
He called upon the people to actively participate in beautification and development of Sopore.
“Today, Sopore aspires to become a Smart city. The citizens want good roads, world-class infrastructures and modern facilities for quality living. We need to work together with the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari to change the destiny of our aspirational towns and villages,” Sinha said.
He also shared the efforts of the government for rapid development activities across J&K to build a peaceful and prosperous society.
“Many cities and towns of J&K today exhibit impressive manifestations of all-round development. We have dismantled the ecosystem of conflict profiteers, terrorists, and secessionists and there is a strong yearning among all sections for peace, prosperity, and accelerated development,” the LG said.
He appealed to the people to remain vigilant against the divisive elements in the society.
“It is also the duty of every citizen to protect the public property and the tangible cultural heritage,” Sinha said.
Responding to the demands projected by the public representatives, he assured that the government would explore every possibility to address the genuine demands in a time-bound manner.
The LG inaugurated the office complex of MC Sopore worth Rs 1.96 crore; development of park at Chinkipora ward of MC Sopore at Rs 40 lakh; public park at Mahrajpora costing Rs 53.27 lakh; open air gym park near Bypass Bridge Upper Ashpeer worth Rs 1 crore and upgradation of Vohlutra Shitloo road including allied links at Vohlutra Arkharwari Valanwari Doonwari road costing Rs 6.50 crore.
He also distributed sanction letters to beneficiaries under various schemes.
District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson, Baramulla, Safina Baig and President Municipal Council Sopore, Musarat Kar thanked the LG-led administration for giving special focus to the development of Baramulla and Sopore in particular.
Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; and Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Syed Sehrish Asgar were also present on the occasion.