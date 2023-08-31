Development work undertaken by Centre in J&K not relevant in deciding pleas against Article 370: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday clarified that the development works undertaken by the Centre in Jammu and Kashmir post August 2019 will not be relevant in deciding the constitutional challenge against abrogation of Article 370.

The Constitution Bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud remarked that the roadmap, given by the Union government, on restoration of statehood of J&K and holding of elections, cannot be an answer to the constitutional challenge and it has to be dealt "independently".

"The nature of development work taken place post August 2019 may not be relevant to the constitutional challenge …. (and) cannot be an answer to the constitutional challenge .... These facts would possibly have no bearing on the constitutional issue," the CJI observed.

On the 13th day of hearing, the Centre told the Supreme Court that it cannot give any fixed timeline for restoration of statehood in J&K and the Union government is ready for elections at any time in the valley.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the region is continuously progressing by citing different figures and apprised that in the previous year around 1.88 crore tourists visited J&K and the one crore mark has been crossed till date for year 2023.

Mehta said that on comparing the present situation with 2018, terrorists initiated instances are reduced by 45.2 percent, infiltration has been reduced by 90.2 percent, stone pelting reduced by 97.2 percent, and security persons casualties reduced by 65.9 percent.