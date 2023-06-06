Devise strategy to mitigate human-wildlife conflict: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said and called for proper utilisation of natural resources, promotion of trekking routes, and strategy for effective and efficient mitigation of human-wildlife conflict.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the 4th meeting of Wildlife Board for J&K at the civil secretariat, the LG congratulated the officers and other stakeholders on the declaration of Shallabugh and Hygam as Ramsar Sites. With this development, J&K ranks 4th in the country in terms of the largest network of wetlands.

The LG lauded the efforts to conserve and protect precious wildlife of J&K.

He directed for taking proactive steps to protect wildlife and its habitat.