DG BSF arrives on 2-day visit to Jammu

Jammu: Director General, Border Security Forces (BSF), Pankaj Kumar Singh today reviewed the security situation at the International Border here.

The DG BSF arrived in Jammu on a two days visit and visited Samba and Kathua sectors of the International Border area, a BSF official said.

The official said that he took stock of the security situation during his visit to the border belt in Jammu and Samba where he was accompanied by the Inspector General of BSF Jammu Frontier, NS Jamwal, and other officials.

“The IG briefed the DG BSF about complexities of management of Jammu border under prevailing current security scenario,” the official said, adding that the DG BSF reviewed the overall deployment of BSF and also the domination plan.

“The DG also visited the critical areas of Basantar river, Tarnha Nallah, Bain Nallah and other areas of Samba, Kathua and Hiranagar Border area and held discussion with sector/unit commanders on the ground and reviewed the security situation,” the BSF official said.

The DG BSF interacted with paramilitary personnel during which he appreciated troops for their dedication towards the safeguarding of International Border and also conveyed that BSF is a well-disciplined and professional force.