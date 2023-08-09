DG BSF reviews border domination, security situation on Akhnoor IB

Jammu: Director General Border Security Force (BSF) Nitin Agrawal Wednesday reviewed the border domination and security situation on the International Border (IB) in Akhnoor sector of Jammu frontiers.
He visited various Border Out Posts (BOPs) and witnessed the operational preparedness of field formations.
DG BSF had reached Jammu frontier BSF headquarters on Monday to take stock of the security situation and level of preparedness of troops on and along the IB.
PRO BSF Jammu, in an official statement, said, “The Director General (DG) BSF, presently on three-day visit to Jammu frontier, today visited border areas of Akhnoor along with Special DG Western Command P V Rama Sastry; Inspector General (IG) Jammu frontier D K Boora and other officers. He reviewed the border domination and security situation on IB.”
BSF Sector commander and Battalion commanders briefed DG BSF on the ground and explained overall BSF deployment and domination of area under prevailing security scenario, PRO said.
The Director General was also informed about border management aspects of BSF battalions deployed in the area wherein the local border population was assisted in terms of regular civic action programmes and border area medical camps, he added.
“During the visit, DG BSF interacted with troops and applauded their professional acumen in safeguarding the International Border in stringent conditions relentlessly. He exhorted BSF troops to carry on their excellent work in effective domination of the border to thwart continuous challenges from across the border,” PRO BSF said.
On Tuesday, DG Agrawal visited the International Border in the Samba district to review the security situation.
There he was briefed about the alertness of the troops to thwart drone and smuggling activities from Pakistan.
“He was given a detailed presentation covering all critical aspects of border security and domination along the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC) at the Jammu frontier headquarters by Inspector General of the force’s Jammu frontier D K Boora on Tuesday morning,” PRO BSF said.
During his visit to Samba, the BSF DG was briefed about the recent threats being faced by the personnel of the force, ranging from tunnelling and cross-border smuggling by Pakistan-based elements.
“A special emphasis was given to drone threats posed by Pakistan from across the border,” PRO had said.
On Tuesday evening, Agrawal had taken part in a ‘Prahari Sammelan’ and lauded the Jammu frontier for maintaining the highest degree of professionalism in dominating the border effectively.
According to PRO BSF, DG Agrawal had also interacted with jawans on the ground and praised them for their dedication and professionalism.