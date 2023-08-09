DG BSF reviews border domination, security situation on Akhnoor IB

Jammu: Director General Border Security Force (BSF) Nitin Agrawal Wednesday reviewed the border domination and security situation on the International Border (IB) in Akhnoor sector of Jammu frontiers.

He visited various Border Out Posts (BOPs) and witnessed the operational preparedness of field formations.

DG BSF had reached Jammu frontier BSF headquarters on Monday to take stock of the security situation and level of preparedness of troops on and along the IB.

PRO BSF Jammu, in an official statement, said, “The Director General (DG) BSF, presently on three-day visit to Jammu frontier, today visited border areas of Akhnoor along with Special DG Western Command P V Rama Sastry; Inspector General (IG) Jammu frontier D K Boora and other officers. He reviewed the border domination and security situation on IB.”

BSF Sector commander and Battalion commanders briefed DG BSF on the ground and explained overall BSF deployment and domination of area under prevailing security scenario, PRO said.