DG BSF reviews operational preparedness of Kashmir Frontier

"There has been an increase in attempts of infiltration from the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) after the end of the winter season every year," he said. Singh also asked the BSF officers to man the international border on the highest level and to increase the regular patrol on the borders. He also planted one Chinar tree sapling in Panthachowk campus of the Force.

Singh also participated in the high level meeting on the preparedness for the Amarnath Yatra, chaired by the Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla along with the Intelligence Bureau Director Arvind Kumar.

The BSF also deploys its security personnel for the Amarnath Yatra and this year, the Force has been asked to spare more troops considering the high number of devotees this year.