DG BSF reviews security in RS Pura, Arnia sectors

Jammu: Director General, Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Kumar Singh Friday visited the International Border in R S Pura and Arnia in Jammu district where he reviewed the security situation on the concluding day of his two-day visit.

“The Director General BSF visited the RS Pura and Arnia sectors of the International Border area and took stock of the situation,” a BSF official said.

During his visit to the International Border, the DG was accompanied by IG BSF Jammu Frontier, NS Jamwal and other officers.

The IG BSF NS Jamwal briefed the DG BSF about complexities of management of R S Pura and Arnia border area under prevailing security scenario, according to the BSF official.