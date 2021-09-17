DG BSF reviews security in RS Pura, Arnia sectors

Jammu: Director General, Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Kumar Singh Friday visited the International Border in R S Pura and Arnia in Jammu district where he reviewed the security situation on the concluding day of his two-day visit.
“The Director General BSF visited the RS Pura and Arnia sectors of the International Border area and took stock of the situation,” a BSF official said.
During his visit to the International Border, the DG was accompanied by IG BSF Jammu Frontier, NS Jamwal and other officers.
The IG BSF NS Jamwal briefed the DG BSF about complexities of management of R S Pura and Arnia border area under prevailing security scenario, according to the BSF official.
He said, “The DG BSF reviewed the overall deployment of border force and also the domination plan. He visited the critical areas of Aik Nallah, Phalku Nallah and other areas of R S Pura and Arnia border area and held discussions with sector/unit commanders on the ground and reviewed the security situation.”
During his two-day visit, the DG BSF visited the entire area on the International Border (IB) of Jammu frontier. He viewed complexities and effective border domination done by the BSF during his visit to field locations.
Meanwhile, the DG BSF also interacted with paramilitary personnel through Sainik Sammelan and praised troops for their dedication towards safeguarding of International Borders.
“BSF is a well-disciplined and professional force. He was impressed with the commitment of border personnel and that too in tough conditions. He also interacted with jawans and emphasized upon them to continue to work hard,” said a BSF official while sharing details.
“After completion of his visit DG BSF left for Force Headquarter, BSF New Delhi,” the official added.