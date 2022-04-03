DG BSF visits LoC in north Kashmir; reviews security

Srinagar: Director General (DG) of Border Security Force, Pankaj Kumar Singh on Sunday visited the forward area of Z-Gali in Kupwara near Line of Control on Sunday morning.
He was accompanied by PV Rama Shastri, Special DG BSF Western Command, Chandigarh and Raja Babu Singh, IG BSF Frontier Headquarters Kashmir.
At Z-Gali, Kumar was briefed by 53 Brigade Dy Cdr about the prevailing operational scenario and preparations for the coming months. Vidyarthi, DIG, SHQ BSF, Kupwara, Devender Kumar, Commandant 140 Bn BSF briefed him about the BSF deployment in Machil sector .
On the occasion, DG BSF expressed satisfaction on operational preparedness of BSFand good synergy between Army and BSF.Thereafter DG BSF interacted with the troops and listened to their grievances and issues.
DG BSF was also apprised about the hardships being faced by the troops while working on high altitude.
However, he appreciated the very fact that despite hardships, zeal and enthusiasm of BSF troops in performing their assigned task was quite praiseworthy. BSF has successfully held the ground on LoC in all these years, he said.