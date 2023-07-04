DG CRPF arrives in J&K, reviews security for Amarnath Yatra

This is the second visit of DG CRPF to J&K in less than a fortnight.

Paramilitary CRPF has been traditionally guarding the Amarnath cave shrine, located at a height of 13,000 feet in south Kashmir for decades now and some vital camps of the yatris enroute.

“During visit to J&K @sthaosen, DG @crpfindia, reviewed the security arrangements made for the ongoing Sh Amarnath ji yatra. He visited Bhagwati Nagar yatri niwas. He also interacted with the pilgrims and took their feedback (sic),” CRPFIndia tweeted.

Thaosen trekked by road from Jammu on Tuesday and inspected the yatra security of the CRPF at different locations.

He also visited the transit camp of the yatra at Qazigund.