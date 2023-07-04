DG CRPF arrives in J&K, reviews security for Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: Director General (DG) Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Sujoy Lal Thaosen arrived in Kashmir on Tuesday and visited Baltal in Ganderbal district besides reviewing security arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
Thaosen arrived in Jammu on Monday evening and left for Kashmir early Tuesday morning.
He visited Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas and interacted with the yatris.
This is the second visit of DG CRPF to J&K in less than a fortnight.
Paramilitary CRPF has been traditionally guarding the Amarnath cave shrine, located at a height of 13,000 feet in south Kashmir for decades now and some vital camps of the yatris enroute.
“During visit to J&K @sthaosen, DG @crpfindia, reviewed the security arrangements made for the ongoing Sh Amarnath ji yatra. He visited Bhagwati Nagar yatri niwas. He also interacted with the pilgrims and took their feedback (sic),” CRPFIndia tweeted.
Thaosen trekked by road from Jammu on Tuesday and inspected the yatra security of the CRPF at different locations.
He also visited the transit camp of the yatra at Qazigund.
“Sh. S.L. Thaosen. DG, CRPF along with senior officers visited Transit Camp, Walnut factory, QZD in C/W #SANJY2023@KOSCRPF (sic),” CRPFIndia said in another tweet.
“DG CRPF, S L Thaosen, undertook a comprehensive assessment of Yatra Convoy security arrangements. He inspected Yatri camps in CRPF Kashmir Sector & deployment on NH to ensure maintenance of top safety standards & preparedness.#Amarnathyatara2023,” the CRPF said in another tweet on Tuesday evening.
Considering the vulnerability of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, a Yatri Niwas has been set up at Chanderkot in Ramban district, which can house 3500 yatris in case of a road block.
Accompanied by senior officers, DG CRPF visited Lambar-Banihal, Ramsoo, Ramban, and Chanderkot to take stock of the security measures.
The top officer also interacted with CRPF personnel and enquired about the logistics provided to the personnel deployed enroute and also asked about the officers that would be deployed on vantage points to discharge their assigned duties.
In the last week of June, the DG CRPF reviewed the security preparedness of the force for the annual Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1.
Thaosen had reviewed the preparedness of the paramilitary force during his visit to J&K.
During the visit, the DG CRPF had also assessed the operational preparedness of the Valley Quick Action Team of the CRPF.
He had lauded the unwavering resolve and dedication of the Valley QAT, urging them to incessantly strive towards ascending unprecedented pinnacles of excellence.
For the Amarnath Yatra, CRPF’s Special Dog Squads have been deployed in various locations in J&K.
The 62-day yatra began on July 1.