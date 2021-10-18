DG CRPF arrives in Kashmir

Srinagar: Director General, Central Reserve Police Force, Kuldeep Singh, who is also Director General of National Investigation Agency, arrived in Srinagar on Monday to take stock of prevailing situation in Kashmir.

“DG sahib arrived in Srinagar today morning,” a senior CRPF officer told Greater Kashmir. “He held meeting officers here.”

The officer said that Singh was briefed about the overall prevailing security situation in valley. “We also briefed DG sahib about anti-terrorist operations being carried jointly with other security forces,” he said, adding that better synergy is being maintained with other security forces to carry out operations.

This is the second visit of DG CRPF/NIA to the valley in less than a week. Earlier last Sunday, Singh visited Kashmir and held meetings with officers of different security agencies.

Singh’s visit to Kashmir comes at a time when militants have carried out several targeted civilian killings in Srinagar, Kulgam, Pulwama. Those killed included a prominent Kashmiri Pandit chemist, two schoolteachers of minority community and several non-local labourers.