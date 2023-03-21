DG CRPF reviews operational preparedness of forces in south Kashmir

The spokesman said that during his visit, Thaosen interacted with senior officers of CRPF 90 Battalion at Anantnag and assessed the situation on the ground.

“The DG CRPF lauded the efforts of the officers and soldiers and commended them for their dedication to their duties and valour in serving the nation,” he said.

The spokesman said that the DG CRPF expressed satisfaction with the operational preparedness and deployment of troops in the region. “The DG CRPF’s visit to south Kashmir highlights CRPF’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the people in the region. The CRPF remains steadfast in its resolve to protect the sovereignty and integrity of our nation,” he said.