DG Prisons H K Lohia found dead under mysterious circumstances: ADGP Jammu

Jammu: Director General of Prisons, J&K Police, Hemant Kumar Lohia was found dead here at a house in the Jammu city outskirts.
ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said, “The body of DG Prisons Hemant Lohia was found under suspicious circumstances. The first examination of the scene of crime reveals this is a suspected murder case.”
He said that Lohia’s domestic help was absconding and Police had started a search for him.
Meanwhile, forensic teams and crime teams have reached the spot for investigation.
“The investigation process has started and senior Police officers have reached the spot,” Singh said. “J&K Police family expresses grief and sorrow over the death of their senior officer.”
Lohia’s body has been shifted to the mortuary room of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) Jammu and his postmortem would be conducted by the board of doctors, an official said.
He said that Lohia’s body was brought from the Poni Chak area of Domana.
Police sources said that Lohia had gone to his old friend Rajeev Khajuria’s house.
They said Khajuria hails from the Rajouri district.