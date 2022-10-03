DG Prisons H K Lohia found dead under mysterious circumstances: ADGP Jammu

Jammu: Director General of Prisons, J&K Police, Hemant Kumar Lohia was found dead here at a house in the Jammu city outskirts.

ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said, “The body of DG Prisons Hemant Lohia was found under suspicious circumstances. The first examination of the scene of crime reveals this is a suspected murder case.”

He said that Lohia’s domestic help was absconding and Police had started a search for him.

Meanwhile, forensic teams and crime teams have reached the spot for investigation.