DGG assessment: Outlines of digital dashboard approved

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Monday convened a meeting on e-HRM on J&K, digital portal for real time monitoring of District Good Governance and J&K e- Services delivery assessment.

Among others, the meeting was attended by V Srinivas, Secretary DARPG; DG IMPARD Saurabh Bhagat; Joint Secretaries of DARPG, NBS Rajput, Jaya Dubey; Secretary IT J&K, Prerna Puri and senior officers of Government of J&K besides Knowledge partners from CGG Hyderabad and KPMG India.