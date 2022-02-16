DGGI portal, dashboard: Secretary DARPG, CS review functioning

The Chief Secretary directed the officers to host diverse information on the DGGI dashboard alongside the results of the index so that the public gets aware about the performance of their respective districts.

The Chief Secretary also directed the officers of Planning Department to utilise the services of District Statistics Evaluation Officers (DSEOs) for compiling the comparative data to be hosted on the DGGI portal. He also directed the DG, JKIMPARD to organise training for the DSEOs in consultation with the DARPG so that they get well acquainted about the objective and purpose of the DGGI portal and can compile the data of their respective districts accordingly.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary DARPG, V Srinivas remarked that the launch of DGGI and now formation of DGGI portal and dashboard is a huge administrative reform initiated by the government of J&K which has a lot of national significance. He added that the J&K has opened the door for further promoting competitive federalism at district level and several states are approaching DARPG for framing of DGGI in their respective states.