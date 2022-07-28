DGP calls for improved Police investigation, case disposal

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Thursday said that the jurisdictional officers should take all measures to improve the investigation and disposal of cases.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the DGP who was on a visit to the Jammu division visited Kathua where he chaired a crime review meeting at District Police Lines (DPL) Kathua.

Addressing the crime meeting, the DGP stressed upon the officers to speed up the disposal of all pending cases and directed that the quality of investigation and disposal of these cases had to be improved for increasing the conviction rate.