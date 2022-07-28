DGP calls for improved Police investigation, case disposal

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Thursday said that the jurisdictional officers should take all measures to improve the investigation and disposal of cases.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the DGP who was on a visit to the Jammu division visited Kathua where he chaired a crime review meeting at District Police Lines (DPL) Kathua.
Addressing the crime meeting, the DGP stressed upon the officers to speed up the disposal of all pending cases and directed that the quality of investigation and disposal of these cases had to be improved for increasing the conviction rate.
He stressed strict monitoring of suspected activities and persons in border areas and preparing the list of suspected elements.
Singh directed an efficient investigation related to crime against women.
He directed conducting Police-public meetings in far-flung areas saying that it would contribute to achieving the desired results.
During the meeting, a threadbare discussion was held on general crime work and terrorism cases, backlog cases, and their disposal, and conviction of all criminal cases including cases related to terrorism and narcotics. Besides, the overall security scenario of the district was also discussed.
Later on, the DGP attended a programme organised by IRP 19th Battalion in connection with ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Maha Utsav’.
“We are peace-loving people and anybody who attempts to disturb the peace here will be dealt with firmly,” he said.
Singh said some elements with evil and motivated interests were always attempting to create disturbance and that like in the past all their anti-peace attempts were bound to fail.
“Pakistan and its agencies through drones are dropping weapons and drugs in our J&K to harm our younger generation. We all have to make collective efforts to foil their evil attempts,” he said and advised the students to focus on their studies and nation-building activities. “Stay away from drugs as these are more dangerous than terrorism.”
The DGP announced cash rewards ranging from Rs 5000 to Rs 12,000 for the participating schools and cultural troupes.
He also launched a plantation drive by planting a Peepal sapling on the premises of IRP 19th Battalion Headquarters.
Speaking to the media, Singh said that J&K Police and other sister agencies were working tirelessly for the peaceful Amarnath Yatra.
He said people across J&K were welcoming the yatris and facilitating them at every point.
“Amarnath Yatra is going on smoothly and will hopefully continue in the same manner,” he said.
The DGP said that every society has bad and good elements.
“We have to stand for good people and work against the bad elements,” he said. “We have been successfully fighting the infiltrations, narco-weapon smuggling, and other anti-peace activities and will continue to do so with more strength.”